Six UT Martin students are competing this week in the Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson.

Preliminary competitions will begin Wednesday night and run through Friday night, with the final competition set for Saturday night.

Amanda Mayo, a senior geoscience major currently living in Union City, will represent the university as Miss UT Martin. Her platform is “Stand for STEM – Promoting Earth Science Education in the Classroom.” Mayo, originally from Atlanta, Georgia, was named Miss UT Martin 2019 during the combined Miss UT Martin/Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival Scholarship Pageant in November 2018.

Kerri Arnold, a junior interdisciplinary studies major from Holladay, will compete as Miss Scenic City, a title based in Hamilton County. She is using her platform to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Kailey Duffy, a junior nursing major also from Holladay, will compete as Miss Greater Weakley County. Duffy’s platform promotes “U Fit N” in support of personal fitness and wellness. She attends classes at the UT Martin Parsons Center.

Sable Estes, a senior family and consumer sciences major from Trenton, will compete as Miss Northwest Tennessee, a title based in Obion County. Her platform promotes “All Help Matters.”

Morgan Martin, a spring 2019 UT Martin alumna from Springville, is preparing to begin classes at the Union University College of Pharmacy this fall. She graduated from UT Martin with a degree in health and human performance and is using her platform to promote “Operation Stand Down.” Martin will compete as Miss Mid-South, a title based in Tipton County.

Madison Sisco, a sophomore communications major from Mercer, will compete as Miss Heritage, a title based in Gibson County. Her platform promotes Alzheimer’s awareness.

The winner of the Miss Tennessee Volunteer title will work as Governor Bill Lee’s official representative for character education and spend the next year traveling the state to visit with schoolchildren and community members on his behalf.