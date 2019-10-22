The skull found over the weekend in Gibson County has been identified as that of a missing Milan woman.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas confirmed Tuesday that the skull found near the Gibson-Carroll County line Saturday is that of missing 22-year-old Sarah Michelle Phillips.

Phillips has been missing since January 9th of this year.

In a press release Monday, Sheriff Thomas said that a dog brought the remains to its owner in a wooded area near the Gibson-Carroll County line Saturday.

Investigators searched the area for additional remains and evidence but didn’t find anything.

Thomas says the medical examiner’s office in Memphis identified the remains as Phillips using partial dental records and adds that authorities will continue to search the area and investigate the circumstances of Phillips’ disappearance.