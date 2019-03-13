The UT Martin baseball team puts its three-game winning streak on the line as it hosts OVC foe Belmont this weekend.

After a month of action, UTM returns home for a three-game series against the Bruins.

The Skyhawks are coming off a weekend in which they took the series against OVC rival Southeast Missouri with a pair of shutouts being the tipping points.

UTM also played Alabama A&M on Tuesday as they produced a 12-3 rout of the Bulldogs.

The Skyhawks’ three-game series against Belmont begins Friday night at 6:00 at Skyhawk Field.