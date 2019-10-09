With the season openers for both UT Martin basketball programs less than a month away, season and individual game tickets for the 26 men’s and women’s home contests are on sale now.

The Skyhawk men’s team will host 12 opponents while the UT Martin women’s squad boasts 14 home games in 2019-20, including nine doubleheader dates featuring OVC opponents.

The men’s squad opens its home slate Tuesday, November 5 against St. Louis College of Pharmacy with the women’s team making their Elam Center debut Thursday, November 21 against Samford.

Fourth-year men’s head coach Anthony Stewart returns five players and three starters from last season, including Craig Randall II, Quintin Dove and Derek Hawthorne, Jr.

Kevin McMillan is in his 11th season as women’s coach at UT Martin and returns 12 players and four starters from 2017-18, including Zaire Hicks, Brittni Moore, Chelsey Perry, and Maddie Waldrop.

The Skyhawk Ticket Office is located in Room 1091 in Skyhawk Fieldhouse. Ticket manager Fran Spears can be reached at (731) 881-7207 or by email at [email protected] The Skyhawk Ticket office accepts payment via cash or check and also accepts Visa, Mastercard and Discover credit cards. Tickets may also be purchased online at http://www.utmsports.com/tickets.

A season chair seat is available for $145 to the general public or $85 for UT Martin faculty and staff. A six-ticket season ticket package for business and industries is also available for $600.

Individual chair seats are available for $15 per game or $20 for doubleheaders. General admission tickets are $10 per game and $15 per doubleheader date.