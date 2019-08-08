A total of eight UT Martin football players garnered nine spots on the annual Phil Steele Preseason All-OVC teams.
The pair of Julian Crutchfield (defensive line) and Ryan Courtright (place kicker) took home first team honors while Jaylon Moore (wide receiver), Terry Fultz (offensive line), Austin Pickett (defensive line), Peyton Logan (kick return) and Terry Williams (punt return) were second team selections. Williams also earned third team honors as a wide receiver while TJ Jefferson made the squad at linebacker.