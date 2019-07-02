With football season kicking off just over the horizon, the University of Tennessee at Martin has announced that both single game and season ticket packages are currently available for the team’s five home games at Hardy M. Graham Stadium.

Expanded chair seats can be purchased for a full season at $85 to the general public or $55 for UT Martin faculty and staff. Bench backs are available for $75 to the general public or $47 for UT Martin faculty and staff. General admission packages are available for $50. Business and industry tickets can be purchased in six-ticket bench back bundles for industry representatives and business owners for $395.

Individual game tickets are available at $20 for chair seats or $18 for bench backs. General admission tickets are sold for $15. Group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more for $12 per general admission ticket.

For the fourth consecutive season, the Skyhawks are also selling memberships to the Champions Club on the third story of the press box. The Champions Club is an exclusive club for members only which features spacious accommodations with intimate lounge seating areas and the best views of Hardy Graham Stadium. A fully catered buffet will be open one hour prior to kickoff featuring great food and beverages. Along with climate controlled relaxation and private restrooms, televisions will keep fans connected with the biggest games.

Membership to the Champions Club is $400 and includes a chair back seat season ticket. Memberships for children ages 5-12 are available at $200 per child and also includes a chair back seat. Single game options are available at $100 per game.

With purchase of a Champions Club ticket before August 1, receive a complimentary one game pass to bring a friend along for any single game – with the exception of Homecoming on November 2. Additionally, Skyhawk Athletics is offering General Admission season tickets for the discounted rate of $39 for all tickets purchased before August 1.

Fans will get the first look at the Skyhawks with the home opener scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29 Northwestern State. The Skyhawks then play host to Family Weekend on Saturday, Sept. 28 against Murray State. UT Martin will also play host to Ohio Valley Conference rivals Eastern Illinois (Oct. 19), Jacksonville State (Nov. 2) and Tennessee State (Nov. 16). The program’s annual Homecoming contest is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2 against Southeast Missouri.

Tickets may be purchased by mail at 1091A Skyhawk Fieldhouse, through the UT Martin Ticket Office by calling 731-881-7207 or online at UTMSports.com.