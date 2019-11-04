UT Martin football graduate transfer Cecil Cherry has been recognized for his strong play against No. 18 Jacksonville State by being named STATS FCS National Defensive Player of the Week.

The Florida native joined the Skyhawks after graduating from Grambling State.

Leading the second platoon for much of the season, Cherry posted a breakout performance in the win over the Gamecocks. He recorded a season-high 14 tackles and five hurries in the Skyhawks first win over JSU since 2012. He especially left his mark on the Gamecocks final two drives of the game, tallying four tackles, three quarterback hurries and one of his two tackles for loss on the afternoon.

Cherry has tallied 55 tackles on the season while leading the team with 8.0 tackles for loss for a total of 20 yards. He has 4.0 sacks on the season while tallying eight quarterback hurries, five pass breakups and a blocked kick.

Cherry and the Skyhawks travel to No. 24 ranked Austin Peay on Saturday.

Kickoff from Fortera Stadium is scheduled for 3:00, with airtime at 2:30 on WCMT.