UT Martin Men fell to Jacksonville State 72-58 on the road.

Skyhawk Men are now 4-12 in the OVC and 8-19 overall. Even with the loss, the Skyhawks still have a chance to make it into the OVC Tournament.

Two games left until the OVC tournament and the Skyhawks will face off against SIU Edwardsville on Thursday at home.

By BJE