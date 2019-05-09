The UT Martin Skyhawks men’s basketball program has announced seven-foot-one incoming freshman Eric Rustin from Tennessee Prep Academy in Memphis, has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Skyhawks.

Rustin averaged a double-double (13 points, 10.3 rebounds) and swatted away 3.7 blocks per outing while playing for coaches Harold Rayford, Jr. and Terry Hicks at the prestigious Tennessee Prep program that produced several Division I signees.

Rustin joins Isaac Aguiar from Covenant College Prep in North Arlington, New Jersey; Ja’Darius Harris from Peabody High School in Trenton; Jalen Riley from Antelope Valley College in Los Angeles; Eman Sertovic from Bella Vista Prep in Bosnia & Herzegovina; Miles Thomas from Walters State Community College in Chattanooga; and Steve Wooten from Mineral Area College in Madison, Wisconsin as UT Martin newcomers for next season.