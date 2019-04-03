UT Martin Skyhawks baseball catcher Blake Davis has been named to the 2019 Buster Posey Award Watch List presented by the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission.

Davis is one of 79 catchers named to the prestigious list and one of six fellow OVC backstops on the list.

Previously known as the Johnny Bench Award, the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year award continues to honor the nation’s top Division-I collegiate catcher as voted on by head coaches and sports information directors.

Davis, a native Crandall, Georgia, has been a part of an already memorable season for the Skyhawks as he has caught all five of the program’s shutouts this year which is a school record. He has belted a pair of home runs and 15 RBIs in 2019. Davis has thrown out 12 of 24 would-be base stealers on the season which are the second-most caught stealing in the OVC.

The watch list will be narrowed down to the semifinalists on May 17.

Ballots will be sent to the national voting panel at the end of May for a vote to determine the three finalists.

The finalists will be announced June 3.

A final vote among the national committee will occur during the College World Series. All finalists will be brought to Wichita and the winner will be announced at the 22nd Annual Greater Wichita Sports Banquet on June 27.