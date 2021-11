The UTM football team closed out a historic season today with a loss on the road to Southeast Missouri 31 to 14.

Despite the loss, the Skyhawk’s nine game win streak helped the squad finish with an impressive 9-3 record overall and 5-1 in the OVC. The have clenched a berth in the FCS playoffs as well.

Sunday UTM will find out who they will compete against in the first round of post season action.