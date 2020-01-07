UT Martin women’s basketball forward Chelsey Perry joined a select company by earning her fourth OVC Player of the Week honor of the season after standout performances against Murray State and Austin Peay on the road.

The 6-2 junior forward out of Middleton has taken her game to another level since early December, claiming four OVC Player of the Week honors, joining Crystal Fuller, Jasmine Newsome, Heather Butler, and Ashia Jones as only the fifth player to earn four Player of the Week honors in the same season.

Perry was rewarded for her strong performances in which she averaged a double-double with 24.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game on the opening weekend of the conference season.

She began the week 20 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 35 minutes at Murray State. She then followed that up with 28 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and five blocks in 40 minutes against Austin Peay.

Through the first two games of OVC play, Perry ranks first in the league in scoring (24.0 ppg), free throw percentage (100 percent) and minutes played (37.5 mpg) while sitting second in rebounding (12.0 rpg) and blocked shots (4.0 bpg).

Perry and the Skyhawks return to action with a four-game homestand beginning Thursday against Tennessee State. Tipoff from the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center is scheduled for 5:30 with airtime at 5:00 on WCMT.