Two local athletes have committed to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Jackson Sun reports that Westview High School’s Drew Bell, son of Chris and Tracey Bell of Martin, announced on Twitter Saturday that he would be playing baseball for the the Skyhawks. Bell had a 1.24 ERA last season for the Chargers.

A day earlier, Peabody High School basketball standout and TSSAA Class A Mr. Basketball Award winner, Ja’Darius Harris, committed to play for UT Martin. Harris averaged over 22 points last season for the Golden Tide.