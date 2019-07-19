The UT Martin Skyhawks have been picked to finish sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference in a pre-season poll conducted by a panel of media covering the OVC.

In total, 15 voters from around the league cast a ballot on who they thought would be the 2019 football favorites and preseason players of the year.

The media panel picked the Jacksonville State Gamecocks as the preseason favorite, picking up all 15 first-place votes. Southeast Missouri received 11 of the 15 second-place votes in being tabbed second overall, while Eastern Kentucky was tabbed third.

Austin Peay was picked fourth, followed by Tennessee State, UT Martin, Murray State, Eastern Illinois, and Tennessee Tech.

In addition, the pollsters tabbed Jacksonville State junior quarterback Zerrick Cooper the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and Southeast Missouri senior linebacker Zach Hall as the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.