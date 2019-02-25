For the second consecutive week, UT Martin guard Craig Randall II has been crowned the OVC Newcomer of the Week.

The 6-4, 185-pound redshirt junior began his week with a team-best 19 points, three rebounds and a pair of assists in 35 minutes against OVC co-leader Murray State.

Two days later at Austin Peay, he went on a scoring spree to the tune of 33 points – shattering his previous career-high of 21 points when he played at Memphis.

Randall was incredibly efficient from the floor, knocking down 12 of his 18 shot attempts which included a 6-of-10 effort from three-point range. It marked the first 30-plus point game for a Skyhawk against an OVC opponent in nearly two years (since Feb. 25, 2017).

Randall is only the fifth player in school history to win back-to-back OVC Newcomer of the Week awards, joining Deville Smith (January 2015), Delrico Lane (December 2008), Lester Hudson (January 2008) and Brian Foster (February 2001).

The Skyhawks host Belmont Thursday and Tennessee State Saturday.