The UT Martin football team released its loaded 2019 schedule Monday.

The schedule features road matchups at SEC foes Florida and Kentucky, a home non-conference FCS matchup along with eight OVC matchups.

UT Martin officially opens the season on Thursday, August 29 when playing host to Southland Conference member Northwestern State. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two programs in series history.

The following week, the Skyhawks head south for a matchup in The Swamp against SEC foe and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl champion Florida. The Skyhawks and Gators have never met previously.

UT Martin will open OVC play against Murray State at home on Saturday, September 28. The Skyhawks will also host OVC foes Eastern Illinois (Saturday, October 19), Jacksonville State (Saturday, November 2) and Tennessee State (Saturday, November 16).

Meanwhile, UT Martin will travel to league foes Eastern Kentucky (Saturday, October 5), Tennessee Tech (October 12), Southeast Missouri (October 26) and Austin Peay (November 9).

The Skyhawks will wrap up the 2019 regular season with a matchup against Citrus Bowl champion Kentucky on Saturday, November 23. The contest will mark the second meeting between the two programs in series history, previously meeting August 30, 2014.