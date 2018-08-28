Three Oaks at Hillcrest
Middle School Softball:
Martin Middle at Lake Road
Hillcrest at Black Oak
South Fulton at Lake County
Volleyball:
Union City at Trenton Peabody
Obion County Central at Milan
Dyer County at Lexington
Cairo, Illinois at Fulton County
Calloway County at Fulton City
Paducah Tilghman at Graves County
Mayfield at Hickman County
Soccer:
Dyer County at Crockett County
Henry County at McKenzie
Haywood at Gibson County
South Gibson at Dyersburg
Calloway County at Graves County
Marshall County at Murray High
Golf:
South Fulton at Obion County Central
Cross Country:
Union City at Westview
Major League Baseball:
The St. Louis Cardinals will begin a three game home series tonight against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Broadcast on 104.9 KYTN will begin at 6:20.