Middle School Football:

Three Oaks at Hillcrest

Middle School Softball:

Martin Middle at Lake Road

Hillcrest at Black Oak

South Fulton at Lake County

Volleyball:

Union City at Trenton Peabody

Obion County Central at Milan

Dyer County at Lexington

Cairo, Illinois at Fulton County

Calloway County at Fulton City

Paducah Tilghman at Graves County

Mayfield at Hickman County

Soccer:

Dyer County at Crockett County

Henry County at McKenzie

Haywood at Gibson County

South Gibson at Dyersburg

Calloway County at Graves County

Marshall County at Murray High

Golf:

South Fulton at Obion County Central

Cross Country:

Union City at Westview

Major League Baseball:

The St. Louis Cardinals will begin a three game home series tonight against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Broadcast on 104.9 KYTN will begin at 6:20.

