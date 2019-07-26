The UT Martin men’s basketball program has added three new staff members, as Gavin Class (strength and conditioning), Jackson Hayzlett (video coordinator/director of analytics) and Jordan Marrow (graduate assistant) have joined the Skyhawks.

Class comes to UTM from the University of Southern California, where he served as a football and Olympic strength and conditioning intern since January. He assisted training sessions with the Trojan football, swimming, women’s rowing, women’s lacrosse, women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, beach volleyball, baseball, and track and field programs.

Hayzlett joins the Skyhawks from North Carolina State University, where he was a volunteer statistical analyst consultant for the Wolfpack men’s basketball program for two seasons. He created data visualizations for analyzing player shooting and scouting Atlantic Coast Conference teams while also analyzing team substitution patterns by optimizing player and lineup efficiencies. He created an end-of-the-year binder showcasing all advanced analytics regarding player development and team improvement.

Marrow is also a former collegiate student-athlete, beginning his career with one season at North Carolina Central University. He helped the Eagles to a 22-9 record (15-1 conference) and a runner-up finish in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference standings during the 2012-13 campaign.

The three join Anthony Stewart (head coach), Bill Lewit (assistant coach), DeAndre Walker (assistant coach), Zach Carpenter (assistant coach), and Ric Johnson (director of operations) on the Skyhawk administrative staff.