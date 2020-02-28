A Stewart County man is accused of causing serious injuries to his three-year-old stepson.

TBI spokesperson Josh Devine says agents began investigating the boy’s assault and subsequent hospitalization Thursday, following an incident at the family’s Hidden Hollow Drive home in Dover.

As a result of the investigation, Devine says 26-year-old Stephen Mitchell Woolman was arrested Thursday night and charged with one count of Aggravated Child Abuse.

He’s being held without bond in the Stewart County Jail.