A Stewart County mother is accused of not reporting the assault of her child.

TBI Communications Director Josh Devine says 30-year-old Melissa Woolman, of Dover, was arrested Tuesday after the Stewart County Grand Jury returned an indictment Monday, charging her with one count of Failure to Report Child Endangerment.

The charge stems from an incident in February, when her son was hospitalized following an assault by her husband and the boy’s stepfather, Stephen Woolman.

Stephen Woolman was charged with Aggravated Child Abuse in the incident.

Meanwhile, Melissa Woolman is being held in the Stewart County Jail on a $1,000 bond.