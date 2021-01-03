Four University of Tennessee at Martin Skyhawks scored in double figures Saturday but the Ohio Valley Conference-leading Belmont Bruins claimed a 90-69 win in men’s basketball action at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center.

UT Martin won the turnover battle and also held a 14-point advantage from the charity stripe but the first half proved to be costly. Belmont shot 61.5 percent while the Skyhawks were limited to 21.7 percent shooting from the floor during the first 20 minutes.

Cameron Holden topped UT Martin in scoring for the fifth time this season, securing 16 points to go along with a game-high seven rebounds. Eden Holt added 13 points for the Skyhawks, who are now 3-4 overall with a 1-2 OVC record.

The Skyhawks are on the road Thursday when they face Tennessee State Thursday. You can catch the broadcast on WCMT at 6:30

Elsewhere…

Men’s College Basketball

Alabama 71 TN 63

High School

Highschool Basketball

Girls

Westview 53 Henry County 40

Boys

Henry County 76 Westview 65