The UTM Skyhawk women fell to the Belmont Bruins yesterday in the OVC championship game 83 to 75.

In high school girls sectional games, Westview defeated Fayette Ware to advance to the state tournament 29 to 23. Other sectional results included:

Trenton Peabody 69 MAHS 64

Covington 44 Jackson South Side 41

Gibson County 75 Memphis Business 41

All Winners advance to the state tournament in Murfreesboro. Westview will open their bid for the Golden Ball agains Meigs County.