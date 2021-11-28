Sunday Sports Update

The UTM Football team lives to fight another day after a hard fought victory over Missouri State by a margin of 32 to 31 in the opening week of FCS tournament action.

Advancing to round 2 of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs, the Skyhawks will face Montana State Saturday, Dec. 4th at 3.

Elsewhere, The UTM Men’s Basketball fell to Western Kentucky 81 to 66.

TN Volunteers Football defeated Vanderbilt 45 to 21.

High School Basketball

Girls Games

Jackson South Side 65 TCA 50

Westview 68 Dyersburg 41

Union City 58 Munford 42

Haywood 53 Humboldt 40

USJ 66 Dyer County 46

Boys Games

West Creek 78 Union City 65

Dyersburg 41 Wilson Central 40