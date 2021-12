High School Basketball

Girls

Homewood-Flossmoor, IL. 32 Westview 30 at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix. Westview plays California Winward next on Monday.

Humboldt 34 Haywood 24

Boys

Obion County 52 Kingsbury 34

Dyer County 55 Lexington 54

Haywood 65 Humboldt 55

Trenton 81 Bolivar Central 57

The Tennessee Volunteers – Memphis Tigers game was cancelled due to a covid outbreak in the Memphis squad.