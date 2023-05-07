Sunday Sports Update
High School Softball
Westview 5 Huntingdon 2
With the win the Lady Chargers advance to the 12AA Tournament Championship Game Monday at 5:30. They will face the winner of Huntingdon vs. Milan
High School Baseball
Dresden 7 Bradford 2
With the win they advance to the 13A Championship game Monday night at 5 to face Bradford at South Fulton.
Greenfield Baseball lost to Bradford 4-0 to end the Yellowjackets season with an 11 to 9 record
College Baseball
Game 1: Lindenwood 13 UTM 12
Game 2: UTM 7 Lindenwood 5
Game 3 of the series will be played at 1 Sunday Afternoon at Lindenwood.