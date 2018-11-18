Cameron Rosendahl threw for 170 yards in his first career start with three touchdowns, including a 4-yard game-winning pass to DeVon Johnson in the back of the end zone in overtime and Arkansas State defeated UT Martin 31-28 on Saturday.

UT Martin’s defense forced a three-and-out with 46 seconds left in regulation and John Bachus found Devonte Howard for a 43-yard score that tied the game with 10 seconds left. Bachus passed for 236 yards and three scores.

The Skyhawks (2-9, 2-6) scored first in overtime, but were held to a Ryan Courtright field goal after Tennessee State’s defense stalled their drive at the 3. The loss was UT Martin’s fifth this season of seven points or less.

Other Scores from Saturday…

College Football

Missouri 50 Tennessee 17

Women’s College Basketball

UTM 97 Arkansas 91 in OT

High School Basketball

Girls

Gibson County 59 Union City 42

Henry County 62 Oboin County 49

Boys

Haywood 61 Union City 43

Henry County 69 Obion County 51

