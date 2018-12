KY Class – AA Championship

Christian Academy Louisville 34

Mayfield 26

TN Class 1-A Championship

Whitwell 7

Cornersville 6

TN Class 3-A Championship

Alcoa 21

Covington 14

TN Class 5-A postponed

To be played today in Cookeville

Henry County vs Knoxville Central

Girls Basketball

Gibson County 52 Westview 29

Dyersburg 53 Lexington 46

Boys

Dyersburg 62 Lexington 53

Westview 44 – Gibson County 36

Games Today

Henry County faces Knoxville Central in the class 5A state Championship

NFL

New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans, kickoff 3:05, Titans Countdown 2:30 on 105.7 The Quake

Denver Broncos @ Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals @ Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Chargers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Kansas City Chiefs @ Oakland Raiders

Baltimore Ravens @ Atlanta Falcons

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Chicago Bears @ New York Giants

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Minnesota Vikings @ New England Patriots

Detroit Lions @ Los Angeles Rams

Cleveland Browns @ Houston Texans

Men’s College Basketball

Texas A&M – Corpus Christi at Tennessee, tip-off 11:00, airtime 10:30 on Star 95.1

Women’s College Basketball

Belmont @ Clemson

Vanderbilt @ Kansas State

Tennessee State @ Louisville

Evansville @ Morehead State

Tennessee Tech @ Wichita State

Jacksonville State @ Ole Miss

Tennessee @ Oklahoma State

Eastern Illinois @ Valparaiso

Austin Peay @ Western Illinois

