A Henry County man wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder has been added to the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted List, and authorities are also searching for a woman in connection to the crime.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says the Paris Police Department issued warrants for 24-year-old Rodney Wilson, of Paris, after he allegedly fired shots at a passing vehicle during an argument with another man.

Wilson is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder, three counts of Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Wilson could be driving a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with TN tag #833-TFV.

A reward of up to $2,500 dollars is being offered leading to Wilson’s arrest.

He’s described as a black male, six-foot-four and 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Wilson is considered armed and dangerous.

Wilson is thought to be with Shelby Potts, also of Paris. Potts is wanted by Paris Police on a related count of Accessory after the Fact.