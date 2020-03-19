The TBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting last night in Dyer County.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says just before 6:00 last night, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a man threatening an individual with a weapon on Cobb Road in Newbern.

When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Eric Blankenship armed with a shotgun.

McAlister says Blankenship refused commands to drop his weapon, and at some point, the situation escalated resulting in at least one deputy shooting Blankenship, who was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during the incident.

McAlister says the investigation is active and ongoing.