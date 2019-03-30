The TBI is joining the Milan Police Department in the investigation of a missing woman.

According to Milan Police, 22-year-old Sarah Michelle Phillips has been missing since early January.

Phillips left her father’s home in Milan on January 9 and was supposed to return home the next day.

The Sun reports witnesses have confirmed seeing Phillips in Trenton in early January, but no one has had contact with her since.

A photo of Sarah Michelle Phillips has been posted on our website at thunderbolt radio-dot-com.

Anyone with any information of her whereabouts, should call the Milan Police Department or your nearest law enforcement agency.