TBI Offers Improved Ability to Locate Sex Offenders

If you’re wondering if there is a sex offender in your neighborhood, just click TN DOT GOV FORWARD SLASH TBI.

After two years in the upgrade the agency has launched a a new overhauled Sex Offender Registry to help the public with a strong resource.

In any county such as Weakley, you can search for street number and their address. Presently there are 132 sex offenders with some incarcerated at the Weakley County Jail.

While the TBI serves is a repository for sex offender data, local law enforcement agencies handle responsibilities related to updating offender profiles in accordance to state law.

Again…to access the new Tennessee Sex Offender Registry click theTBI’s website at TN.GOV/TBI