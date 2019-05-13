A TBI report released Monday shows an overall decrease in reported crime in 2018.

The annual ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report shows the number of reported instances of the most serious crimes decreased 3.6% from 2017.

Reported cases of murder decreased 8.0% from 2017 to 2018, while the number of reported rapes decreased 4.7% in the same time period.

Juvenile arrestees made up 8.1% of those arrested for the most serious offenses.

Simple Assault made up the most arrests among juveniles, at 25.7%, followed by Drug/Narcotic Violations, at 17.6% in 2018.

Reported instances of offenses flagged as domestic violence decreased 6.0% from 2017 to 2018.

The TBI report also showed the number of reported methamphetamine-related offenses continued to increase, from 13,483 in 2017 to 15,899 in 2018.