The TBI is offering a $2,500 reward for information in a Henry County cold case.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says on June 8, 2001, the Paris Police Department responded to a home on Rison Street and found 72-year-old Etta Etheridge inside unresponsive. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Since then, TBI agents and Paris Police Department investigators have conducted an extensive joint investigation and have new evidence and new leads in the case.

The TBI is now offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest, prosecution, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information about the murder of Etta Etheridge in Paris is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.