The TBI is seeking help in identifying two bodies found in a burned car in Dyersburg.

TBI spokesperson Josh Devine says emergency crews responded to a report of a burning car in Dyersburg early Saturday morning and found the bodies inside the vehicle.

Devine says the silver Ford Edge was a rental from Campbellsville, Kentucky and agents believe the people inside are likely from there. Authorities think they traveled through Nashville to get to Dyersburg.

Authorities say it appears the occupants were a black male in his 20s and a white female in her 30s.

Anyone with information on their identities is urged to contact the TBI or the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.