The latest round of mass COVID-19 testing at the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville has been completed.

Although individuals who tested positive from the previous testing initiative on April 10 have since recovered, staff and offenders participated in this week’s testing to further ensure their health and safety.

Warden Kevin Genovese said the testing initiative has helped ease some of the stress for inmates and staff. “It’s wonderful to have the support of Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner Tony Parker to give us the opportunity to retest. It gives us a clearer picture of where we are,” Warden Genovese said. “We were also pleased to have the Tennessee National Guard helping us, they are wonderful to work with and we appreciated the assistance.”

TDOC immediately followed positive COVID-19 tests with contact tracing for potential exposure. TDOC is practicing recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Tennessee Department of Health (TDH).

All inmates who test positive and are asymptomatic receive daily medical monitoring and health assessments. Inmates who are asymptomatic will be monitored at their facilities while medical teams check daily for symptoms.

Those who may become symptomatic but don’t require additional care, such as respiratory support, will be treated in place or at local hospitals, depending on their needs. Staff will self-quarantine and are monitored for symptoms and encouraged to contact their healthcare provider.

TDOC has delivered more than 93,000 masks for staff, inmates, county jails, and health care workers. COVID-19 disinfection and safety measures are ongoing at all TDOC facilities and TDOC is practicing recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and TDH.