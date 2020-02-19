A Tennessee Department of Correction inmate is facing a second-degree murder charge in the 2019 death of his cellmate.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says last June, at the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, the TBI responded to a report of a fight between two prisoners at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

During the course of the investigation, agents learned that 40-year-old Jacob Kado and his cellmate, 42-year-old Ernest Hill were involved in a fight, resulting in the injury and ultimate death of Hill.

On October 28, 2019, the Trousdale County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Kado with one court of Second Degree Murder.

On Tuesday, Kado was transported to Trousdale County Jail, where he was booked on this current charge.