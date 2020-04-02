A Haywood County teenager is facing charges in connection to a December 2019 deadly shooting that claimed the life of a pregnant woman.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 17-year-old Jamal Voss is charged with two counts of First Degree Murder and two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Alexis Branch, of Brownsville, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

McAlister says Branch’s eight-year-old daughter was critically wounded in the shooting and suffers paralysis over parts of her body. An additional adult family member suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Voss’ case was transferred from juvenile to adult court on Wednesday. He remains jailed without bond in the Haywood County Jail.