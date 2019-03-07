Tennessee’s low unemployment continued from 2018 into the new year, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

Figures released Thursday show a preliminarily statewide unemployment rate of 3.3 percent for January 2019.

The seasonally adjusted rate for January mirrors the December 2018 unemployment rate of 3.3 percent, which was revised down three-tenths of a percent from the month’s preliminary rate of 3.6 percent.

Tennessee has now had a statewide unemployment rate of 3.3 percent for the last four consecutive months.

The department will release county unemployment data for January on March 14.