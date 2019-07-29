Tennessee drivers are paying a nickel less for gas than last week.

The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.46.

Weakley and Obion Counties have the cheapest gas prices in West Tennessee, with the average price per gallon at $2.40.

Henry County is at $2.42, Carroll and Gibson Counties are both at $2.44 per gallon, with Dyer and Lake Counties at $2.43.

Triple A spokesperson Jeanette Casselano says less expensive gas prices have encouraged summer road trips as evidenced by robust demand numbers since May.

Casselano also says gas prices are poised to push even cheaper going into the month of August.