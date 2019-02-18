After a Saturday loss to Kentucky, Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 this week in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.

Duke has reclaimed the No. 1 spot.

The Blue Devils earned 58 of 64 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to earn a third stint at the top this season.

Gonzaga moved up a spot to No. 2, followed by Virginia and John Calipari’s Wildcats.

Nevada, Michigan, North Carolina, Houston and Michigan State rounded out the top 10.

LSU made the week’s biggest jump, climbing six spots to No. 13 after last week’s win at Kentucky. Kansas State fell five spots to No. 23 for the biggest slide.

No new teams joined the Top 25 for the first time this season.