The state of Tennessee ended 2019 with steady unemployment in December that continued to sit near record low levels.

For the second straight month, the state recorded a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3%, just a tenth of a percentage point away for Tennessee’s all-time low unemployment rate of 3.2%, reached in February 2019.

Unemployment in December 2019 is at the same level it was in 2018.

Statewide, Tennessee employers continue to create new jobs, with nonfarm employment increasing by 2,000 positions in December. The manufacturing, trade/transportation/utilities, and leisure/hospitality sectors reported the highest number of new hires.

Over the last year, nonfarm employment in Tennessee jumped by 49,200 jobs. The sectors with the most significant gains include leisure/hospitality, professional/business services, and trade/transportation/utilities.