The Tennessee Gas Price average of $2.28, is four cents less than last week, and gas prices are expected to slip even lower in the coming days.

Currently, Obion County has the cheapest average gas prices in West Tennessee at $2.16 per gallon.

Henry County’s average price per gallon is $2.18.

Gas prices in both Weakley and Carroll Counties is at $2.19 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says increased total domestic stocks of gasoline have helped to ease pump prices, and that, with lower demand during this time of year, combined with higher stock levels, pump prices usually decrease in response.