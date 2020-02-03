Tennessee gas prices have dropped 16 cents in the last 30 days and are expected to trend even lower in the coming week.

Tennessee’s gas price average is $2.23 per gallon.

Meanwhile, Obion County has the cheapest gas prices in West Tennessee at $2.06 per gallon.

Henry County is at $2.10, Carroll County is $2.14, Weakley County at $2.15, and Gibson County’s average gas price is $2.21 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says gas prices are pushing cheaper for two reasons: crude oil prices are $10 dollars less a barrel than a month ago and U.S. gasoline stocks sit at an all-time record high.

She adds that cheaper crude and healthy stock levels mean motorists can expect prices to continue to decline this month.