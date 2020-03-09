The Tennessee gas price average dropped five cents this week amid concerns about the coronavirus and crude oil prices hitting a four-year low.

The state gas price average is now $2.16, with Tennessee boasting the 10th least expensive market in the nation.

Locally, Obion County has the second cheapest average gas price in the state at $1.99, just below Bradley County’s average of $1.98.

Henry County’s average price per-gallon is at $2.02, Weakley County is at $2.06, Carroll County is at $2.10, and Gibson County is paying an average of $2.19 per gallon.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says generally, growing demand amid declining stocks causes increases at the pump, but crude oil prices have dipped to four-year lows, signaling spring could be cheaper at the pump.