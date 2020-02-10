Tennessee gas prices dropped another five cents over the past week bringing the Tennessee Gas Price average to $2.18.

Henry and Obion Counties have the cheapest average gas prices in West Tennessee, at $2.02 and $2.03 respectively.

Weakley County’s average price per gallon is at $2.07 with gas prices averaging $2.08 in Carroll County.

Motorists in Gibson County are paying an average of $2.15 per gallon.

Triple-A spokesperson Megan Cooper says Tennessee motorists are experiencing the cheapest prices at the pump that we’ve seen in 2020. Adding that cheaper crude and healthy stock levels are helping to push gas price averages across the state lower.