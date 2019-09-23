Tennessee’s average gas price per gallon is $2.40, 13-cents more than last week’s average.

Locally, Dyer County has the least expensive gas in West Tennessee at $2.35 per gallon. Haywood County has the most expensive gas at $2.56.

Obion and Weakley Counties’ average price per gallon is $2.36.

Drivers in Henry and Lake Counties are paying $2.37 per gallon.

Carroll County is at $2.39 per gallon and Gibson County is at $2.42.

Triple-A spokesperson Jeanette Casselano says Americans can expect some fluctuation through the end of the month, but should Saudi Arabia’s crude production be back to full capacity shortly, the price spikes are likely to be temporary.