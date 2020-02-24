This week’s Tennessee gas price average of $2.23 is a three-cent increase after strong declines earlier this month.

West Tennessee has some of the highest gas prices in the state, with the cheapest prices found in East Tennessee.

Weakley County’s average gas price per gallon is $2.30, Gibson County is at $2.26, Carroll and Henry Counties are both at $2.24, and Obion County’s average price per gallon is $2.21.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says this a typical trend this time of year with gasoline prices likely to fluctuate in the coming weeks, as the winter driving season nears its end and refineries undergo maintenance.