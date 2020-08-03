The Tennessee gas price average of $1.92 remains unchanged since last week.

Henry County has the cheapest gas in West Tennessee with an average price of $1.79 per gallon. Dyer County motorists are paying $1.80 per gallon.

Obion County’s average gas price is $1.87 while Weakley County is $1.89.

Carroll County is at $1.93, Gibson County is $1.96, and Lake County is $1.99.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper says Tennessee motorists saw the cheapest monthly average for July since 2004 and that August gas prices are not expected to spike, especially amid increases in COVID-19 cases.