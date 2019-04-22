Gas prices in Tennessee are steady for now, but an automotive representative says motorists shouldn’t get their hopes up.

Triple-A spokesperson Jeanette Casselano says gasoline stocks nationwide continue to tighten, and that while imports are helping and West Coast refinery maintenance is nearly finished for the time being, it’s still too early to know if it’s enough to keep the state from leveling off.

Obion County currently has the cheapest gas in West Tennessee at average price of $2.51 per gallon.

Weakley and Gibson County motorist are paying an average of $2.60 per gallon.

Henry County drivers are paying an average $2.59 per gallon, while gas is currently averaging $2.62 per gallon in Carroll County.