Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says if residents pray to God to favor the state, God will answer those prayers.

During a luncheon Tuesday at the Southern Baptist Convention’s Nashville headquarters, Lee said he declared a statewide day of prayer and fasting in October because he knows for sure that God answers prayers.

Lee said he prays that Tennessee does not experience a school shooting, that the state’s opioid epidemic will diminish, and that Tennessee’s educational outcomes improve. If thousands of people offer similar prayers, he believes God will impart his favor on Tennessee.

Lee touted his Christian faith when he ran for governor and continues to speak of it often.

(AP)